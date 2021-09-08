BEMIDJI -- Management of the Sanford Center is now in a period of transition.

On Monday night, the Bemidji City Council voted to direct staff to terminate its contract with the Ames, Iowa-based company VenuWorks. The Sanford Center, a city-owned event facility just over a decade old, had been managed by VenuWorks since it opened its doors.

The motion to terminate the contract was made by Ward 3 Councilmember Ron Johnson and seconded by Audrey Thayer, the representative of Ward 1. Joining Johnson and Thayer in voting for the motion was Mayor Jorge Prince and Ward 2 Councilmember Josh Peterson.

Against Monday's motion were Wards 4 and 5 Councilors Emelie Rivera and Nancy Erickson, as well as At Large Councilmember Daniel Jourdain.

The decision comes just weeks after the council voted down a proposal from the firm Conventions, Sports and Leisure, or CSL, to study the facility and the surrounding market. Earlier this summer, during a listening session regarding the Sanford Center, the council heard from several community stakeholders who said they would like to see a review of the efficiency of the facility's management.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.