ST. PAUL — With the construction of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project roughly 90% complete, Minneapolis Democrat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is making one final push to halt the completion and operation of the pipeline.

Standing before the mighty Mississippi River at a Friday, Sept. 3 news conference in Minneapolis, Omar rallied "The Squad" — her Congressional allies, U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — to pressure President Joe Biden to revoke Line 3’s permits.

“We are here because nearly all of Minnesota is in a state of drought. We are here because wildfires are burning in northern Minnesota. We are here because the Twin Cities just had their hottest summer on record,” Omar said Friday.

“The climate crisis is happening and the last thing we need to do is allow the very criminals who created this crisis to build more fossil fuel infrastructure,” she continued.

Omar, along with U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., and dozens of Democratic lawmakers from in and out of Minnesota, penned a letter earlier this week to Biden demanding his “urgent intervention” to halt the project, which is set to begin transporting oil as soon as the fourth quarter of this year. They cite climate change, the potential for spills, tribal sovereignty, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women as concerns around Line 3.

Ardent supporters of the pipeline, including northern Minnesota’s Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, launched into a sparring match with Omar and her allies. Referring to his colleagues as “socialist Democrats,” Stauber at a Friday news conference accused the congresswomen of coming to Minnesota “potentially to bring unrest” and protest “our way of life.”

“The fact of the matter is, Enbridge replacement Line 3 is a good, safe project,” he said. “It’s been one of the most vetted projects in the entire state and it has successfully been defended in the courts.”

While the country transitions to alternative and renewable sources of energy — which Stauber said “is happening, we understand that” — he said there needs to be just that: a transition. In the meantime, he said Line 3’s replacement is the safest way to transport oil through the state, and is good for northern Minnesota’s economy and workers.

In response to Stauber’s comments Friday, Omar said, “They say, 'Money talks and bullsh-t walks,'" suggesting he holds his views because of financial campaign contributions.

“He is out here advocating for them and not advocating for his constituents and the people of Minnesota who are going to suffer the consequences of the pollution that Enbridge is creating and has already created,” she said of her colleague.

In a written statement, Enbridge said that “it’s clear” Omar and her colleagues protesting the project “have been misinformed about Line 3, and the benefits of the project to northern Minnesota.” They have refuted several of the points in this week’s letter, as did the office of Minnesota's Democratic governor, Tim Walz.