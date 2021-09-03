BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will have several agenda items to consider during its work session set for Tuesday, Sept. 7.

A major item for the commissioners will be how to spend funding received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is receiving $9.16 million over a two-year period, with $4.58 million coming in May of this year and the remaining amount to be provided to the county in May 2022.

To formalize the county's acceptance of the funds, a resolution will be before the board Tuesday for approval. The resolution will also establish an oversight committee to ensure compliance with federal statutes as well as keeping the funding within county priorities and policies.

During the meeting, commissioners will also hear proposals for improving employee recruitment and retention at the Beltrami County Jail. In the past several years, the jail has faced significant employee retention issues.

As a way to improve the situation, county officials have drafted a proposal that includes an overtime shift incentive program, a paid time off waiver program and other offers to make jail positions more appealing.

The preliminary budget book for 2022 will be distributed at Tuesday's meeting, as well.