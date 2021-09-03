BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will be asked for direction on the future of the Sanford Center on Tuesday, Sept. 7, during its first meeting of the month.

At its Aug. 16 meeting, the council was presented with a proposal from the firm Convention, Sports and Leisure, or CSL, to conduct an independent study of the facility at a cost up to $47,000. The study would have reviewed the local market, industry trends, financing and government planning.

The proposal was voted down by the council, with many members expressing a desire to see more options from other firms to review the event center.

The city-owned Sanford Center opened in 2010 and is managed by the Ames, Iowa-based company VenuWorks. As the home of Bemidji State's hockey programs, the facility includes an arena with more than 4,000 seats and attached conference space.

On an annual basis, the facility has had an operating loss of more than $300,000, which is covered by a yearly investment by the city. In 2020, the city's investment was $450,000.

The city relies on property taxes to cover the investment and other maintenance costs for the facility. In years past, city officials have advocated for a special use tax, such as a tax on restaurants or hotels to capture more visitor dollars to generate revenue for the facility.

Many local community stakeholders, though, such as BSU, Sanford Health and the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce asked in late July during a council listening session for the city to conduct an independent study of the facility's operations before any tax is pursued.

On Tuesday, staff will ask the council if they want to pursue more independent review options or consider other options. The meeting was moved to Tuesday as City Hall will be closed Monday for Labor Day.