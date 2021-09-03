ST. PAUL — Senate DFL Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, is stepping down from her leadership position ahead of her planned retirement in 2022.

Kent, the first woman to serve as Senate leader for the party, announced the move Thursday night, Sept. 2.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve my community in the Minnesota Senate for almost 10 years now," Kent said in a press release. “The decision to retire at the end of my term next year was a difficult one, but it is in the best interest of my family.

"I have also decided to step down as Senate DFL leader to give the new leader the time they’ll need to continue fighting for the shared values we all hold dear. I am committed to supporting a new DFL Leader to ensure a smooth transition, and I will continue to work hard in my role as the Senator for my community until my last day in office."

The Senate DFL caucus will meet to elect a new leader on Sept. 13.