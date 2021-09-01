ST. PAUL — Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, announced that he would resign his post ahead of an anticipated run for governor.

The news comes the same day Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, launched her campaign to unseat Gov. Tim Walz. Benson joins a crowded field of GOP candidates. So far, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, activist Bob Carney, businessman Mike Marti, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy and physician Neil Shah have announced their intentions to run on the Republican ticket.

And Gazelka has said he'll announce a potential bid in coming days, after meeting with constituents at the State Fair.

Gazelka in a letter to his colleagues touted Senate GOP efforts to block tax hikes, pass tax cuts, advance bipartisan state budget agreements and prevent DFL policy priorities from passing through the divided Statehouse. He has served in the leadership position for five years under former Gov. Mark Dayton and Walz.

"I’m so very grateful for the work we’ve accomplished together and believe the caucus is in a very strong position to be successful in the 2022 session and the subsequent election," Gazelka said in a news release. "I plan to be a part of that future success but look forward to letting someone else take over serving as leader while I pursue the next chapter in my political life."

Senate Republicans will have to elect another leader ahead of a possible special legislative session to take up front-line worker hero pay. Walz on Tuesday said he'd wait to call a special session or avoid calling one at all until GOP lawmakers agreed not to remove commissioners during their time in St. Paul.

