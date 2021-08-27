BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is seeking applications from residents interested in joining the new Community and Police Advisory Board.

The board was established in August via an ordinance passed by the Bemidji City Council and will include 11 representatives, two of which are the chief of police and a city council member. The remaining nine will be made up of citizens.

Those on the board will focus on public safety issues and collaborate with community leaders, community organizations and stakeholders by creating conversations and developing solutions to multi-faceted community concerns.

The board will then provide recommendations to the chief related to police-community relations, planning, police training and public education.

Applications are available at City Hall, located at 317 Fourth St. NW, or on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

All applications should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Interviews of applicants will begin sometime during the first week of November.