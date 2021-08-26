BEMIDJI -- Leaders from Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College are seeking nearly $7.4 million in state funding next year.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee visited BSU in preparation for the 2022 legislative session, where a bonding bill will be considered. The visit was part of a three-day tour for the committee, which had stopped in Moorhead, Perley, East Grand Forks, Red Lake Falls and Park Rapids earlier on Wednesday.

The tour stop took place at the new Hagg-Sauer Hall, which was funded by a bonding bill a few years ago. In 2018, the Legislature passed a $1.5 billion bonding bill, which included $22.5 million for the demolition and rebuilding of Hagg-Sauer Hall.

Rather than a single project, there are three items in need of funding at both BSU and NTC. The project with the highest cost are mechanical upgrades to the 50-year-old Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex, estimated at $4.43 million.

The project would address pressurization and humidity problems. Additionally, the project would upgrade the facility's heating system, replace roof-mounted exhaust fans and add a sprinkler system.

Another project is replacing the roof for the 59-year-old Sattgast Hall. Along with adding a new roof, the $2.16 million project will add larger drains to meet current codes, new access ladders and better waterproofing.

The third project, at NTC, is estimated at $781,647 and would replace the interior and exterior door locking system.

While those projects were given attention Wednesday, BSU officials still took time to tout the completion of Hagg-Sauer. Legislators, including District 2 Sen. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids, were shown both floors of the new learning center as part of their BSU stop.

"It's great to see," Utke said. "We had toured some of their other projects prior to this one and were also shown the conditions and needs of the old Hagg-Sauer. It was interesting to see what they had done with their previous remodels. They had done a wonderful job then and this one fits right in."

The previous Hagg-Sauer was built in 1970 and took up 82,000 square feet. BSU officials said a replacement was needed as the building lacked proper ADA accommodations and had severe water damage, resulting in nearly $10 million in deferred maintenance.

The original building was demolished in August 2019 and a month later ground broke on the new facility. The new Hagg-Sauer is 27,700 square feet and a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in November 2020.

Utke said the new Hagg-Sauer is helping BSU continue to be an important institution for the area.

"It's a great asset to us in a lot of different ways across our whole northern region," Utke said. "You have college students going to school here who like the area, and when local employers hire graduates from here, they're more likely to stay, and as an employer, their goal is to hire someone who will stay for a while."

The most recent bonding bill passed by the Legislature was approved in a fall special session and estimated at $1.9 billion. Locally, the legislation included $10.1 million for the city of Bemidji's water treatment plant to remove chemicals from its wells.