LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Minnesota State Sen. Zach Duckworth, a major in the Minnesota Army National Guard, is being deployed to the Middle East, according to an announcement Friday, Aug. 20.

The Lakeville Republican has been activated as a guardsman twice over the past two years to help with civil unrest in the state, most recently as part of Operation Safety Net.

“It’s an honor to serve our state in times of need and I’m proud to wear the uniform when our country calls,” said Duckworth, whose wife is due to give birth to their third child in November.

Duckworth will remain in touch with his staff in the Senate in order to fulfill his duties and is expected to be home in time for next year’s legislative session in January.