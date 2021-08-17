In a 4-3 vote, the council opted not to hire the firm Conventions, Sports and Leisure, or CSL, to conduct a 12-14 week study on the city-owned event facility. Had CSL been approved, the study would have cost $47,000 at most.

During the meeting, City Manager Nate Mathews said CSL was the same firm that did two initial studies on the Sanford Center before the facility opened in 2010. According to a proposal, the study would've analyzed the following:

The history of the facility

Local market conditions

Industry trends

Comparable facility benchmarking

Market positioning and opportunities

Government and business planning

Finance and funding

Upon finishing the study, CSL would then present its final strategic recommendations to the council for future planning. During the discussion, council members said if a review takes place, more items should be analyzed.

In her remarks, council member Nancy Erickson said she'd like a study to include a review of existing contracts, the main two being with Sanford Health and Bemidji State. Erickson said she wants them to be reviewed to determine if the amounts are industry norms.

Mayor Jorge Prince said Monday he'd like an analysis on whether the current Sanford Center Board of Directors is the best management unit for the facility.

"I'd really like a third party to make sure that's the optimum set-up because I have some questions," Prince said. "Part of my thought process is that the board also has subcommittees for operation, marketing and finance. So, I'd like to see that reviewed, too."

Prince also touched on a consent agenda vote earlier in the meeting where three council members were against paying claims submitted by VenuWorks, the Ames, Iowa-based company managing the Sanford Center.

"I just heard three council members vote not to pay our VenuWorks bill," Prince said. "That got me a little concerned. If we're going to spend $47,000 while we already have three council members already expressing that level of concern. Part of me wonders, if that's how a significant portion of the council is feeling, that we should include a review of alternatives."

"One thing I'd like to see in this, and I've been asking for many years, is how other regional cities that have event centers choose to manage theirs in-house, and why we don't," Councilmember Ron Johnson said. "Just looking at the operations out there. Checking out some other cities and seeing what savings there could be if management was in-house, or partially in-house."

Before any analysis takes place, though, several council members said they wanted proposals from more firms than just CSL.

"I'd like to see other options," Councilmember Josh Peterson said. "For anything else we do as a city, we go out for bids and look at multiple options. I want to see comparisons of what others would like to offer and include these other scopes of interest."

A motion was made by Councilmember Daniel Jourdain recommending the hiring of CSL for the review, but it was defeated. Erickson, Jourdain and Emelie Rivera were in favor, while Johnson, Peterson, Prince and Thayer voted no.

Other council action

Later in the meeting, the council authorized the city to begin working with Northern Township to draft an orderly annexation agreement. The move comes as Ruttger's resort, located north of the city limits, has requested water and sewer services.

Additionally, there's a pending project for 2024 along Birchmont Beach Road, also known as County Highway 20. By annexing Ruttger's, the city has an opportunity to extend city sewer and water mains on the north side of Lake Bemidji.

An agreement would be for 61 parcels to come into the city, totaling 49.7 acres. If an agreement is reached, it would be the fourth piece of Northern Township land brought into the city in the last 15 years.

In 2004, the city came to an agreement with Northern Township to annex three sections of property in 2010, 2015 and 2020. The first phase of annexation in 2020 was bordered by Lake Bemidji to the East and Irvine Avenue to the west, between Robertson Drive and Norwood Drive.

Next, the city annexed property along Birchmont Drive and Bemidji Avenue, also bordered by Lake Bemidji and Irvine Avenue, extending north to Elm Street. The final annexation extended north from Anne Street to Lakewood Drive, and westward to U.S. Highway 71 and the Bemidji Regional Airport and brought in 500 more residents.

Another approval by the Council Monday was establishing the Community and Police Advisory Board via an ordinance. The board will be tasked with discussing public safety issues by collaborating with community leaders, organizations and stakeholders to address concerns.

The board will also provide recommendations to the chief of police regarding community relations, planning, police training and public education. The board will have 11 representatives, with the chief of police and one Councilor serving as non-voting members.

The board may also review police-related incidents in accordance with Minnesota data and privacy laws. However, the board will not receive or review complaints against police and will have no authority to investigate or otherwise participate in personnel matters, based on state statute. Additionally, it will not participate or review any civil or criminal litigation.

Approval of the board came in a 6-1 vote, with Erickson, Johnson, Jourdain, Peterson, Prince and Thayer voting in favor while Rivera was against.