BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council may hire a firm Monday evening to review operations at the Sanford Center.

During a listening session in July, the Council heard from community members who suggested a third party firm evaluate operations at the city-owned event facility on the south shore of Lake Bemidji. Since then, city staff have looked at options on what firms are available to do a study.

According to city documents, the recommended firm to be presented at the Council’s meeting on Monday is Conventions, Sports and Leisure, or CSL, a company that did previous studies for the city. If approved, the contract would not allow the study to exceed $47,000.

After 12-14 weeks, the study would analyze the following:

Historical facility operations

Local market conditions

Industry trends

Comparable facility benchmarking

Market positioning and opportunities

Government and business plans

Finances and economic funding

Following the 12 to 14 week time period, CSL would then finish by presenting strategic recommendations.

The Sanford Center has been open since 2010 and is managed by the Ames, Iowa-based company VenuWorks. Home to the BSU hockey programs, it includes both an arena with more than 4,000 seats and conference space.

Other Council business

Another recommendation for the Council Monday is to consider reaching out to Northern Township to facilitate an orderly annexation agreement for about 50 acres of land north of Bemidji. The recommendation comes as Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, located at 7598 Bemidji Road NE, has requested city services, such as water.

Along with Ruttger’s request, a reconstruction project is also planned for 2024 on nearby Birchmont Beach Road, also known as County Highway 20. With those two situations going on, there’s an opportunity to extend city and sewer water mains up and around the north side of Lake Bemidji.

A possible annexation agreement between the two governments would bring 61 parcels, totaling 49.7 acres, into the city.

The Council is also expected to hold its third and final reading on an ordinance to establish a Community and Police Advisory Board. The board will focus on public safety issues by collaborating with community leaders, organizations and stakeholders to address concerns.

The board will have 11 representatives, mostly made up of citizens. It will also include the chief of police and one Council member, both serving as non-voting members.

The board will be able to review police-related incidents in accordance with Minnesota data and privacy laws. However, according to state statute, the board will not receive or review complaints against police personnel.

Additionally, per state rules, the board will have no authority to investigate or participate in personnel matters, nor will it participate or review any civil or criminal litigation.

Following the third reading, a vote will take place on whether the ordinance passes or not.

The Bemidji City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meetings are streamed at the city's website.