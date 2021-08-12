ST. PAUL — Minnesota continues to grow more racially diverse with residents of color now making up nearly 24% of the state population, according to the latest numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census.

The state’s white, non-hispanic, population declined by more than 51,000 people between 2010 and 2020. Whites now make up 76% of the state’s total residents, down from 83% 10 years ago, census data show.

The slight decline in white residents is a historic first in Minnesota and mirrors a national trend.

Blacks are Minnesota’s second largest racial group. The Black population grew by more than 123,000 residents since 2010 and now makes up almost 7% of all Minnesotans.

Minnesota’s Hispanic, Asian, American Indian and multiracial populations all also grew over the last decade.

Susan Brower, the state demographer, said that the data released Thursday, Aug. 12, would be used to ensure legislative districts are drawn fairly and state and federal money is divided equitably among the Minnesota’s residents.

“It’s hard to overstate just how important they are,” Brower said of the 2020 census data.

Ramsey County is the state’s second most diverse after Mahnomen County where there is a large Native American population. In 2020, 42% of Ramsey County residents were people of color, up from 33% a decade earlier.

Asians are the second largest population group in Ramsey County after whites. Asian residents now account for nearly 16% of Ramsey County residents and the county’s thirds largest racial group is Blacks who make up nearly 13% of the population.

While Minnesota continues to grow more diverse it lags much of the nation in the percentage of the population made up of residents of color. The census ranks Minnesota 38th in the nation on its diversity index, a measure of whether two people chosen at random would be from different racial or ethnic groups.

Nationwide, people of color make up more than 42% of the population. Hispanics are the largest racial or ethnic group accounting for nearly 19% of U.S. residents with Blacks making up 12% of the country’s population.

Minnesota added just over 402,000 residents overall in the last decade, a growth rate of about 7.6%. The state population is 5.7 million and more than 78% of the population growth over the past decade was in the Twin Cities metro.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties added the most residents with about 129,000 people added in Hennepin and nearly 44,000 in Ramsey County

While the two metro counties remain the state’s largest, the fastest growing counties were outside of the Twin Cities core metro area. Carver County grew the fastest at 17%, followed by Scott, Wright, Olmsted and Washington counties.

Ramsey County ranked 12 overall with a growth rate of 8.6%.

There were 36 Minnesota counties that lost residents, all were outside the greater metro area and were not substantial. That trend is reflected nationwide with most smaller rural counties losing residents and cities gaining them.

The data released Thursday is the second set of statistics from the 2020 count of residents. The latest decennial occurred during the coronavirus pandemic and many have questioned whether the data would be completely reliable.

Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau, said at Thursday news conference that he was confident the count was complete and accurate.

More data on the size and make up of the country’s population is due to be released in September.