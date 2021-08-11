BEMIDJI -- Former Minnesota District 47 Sen. and Dr. Scott Jensen will visit Bemidji Wednesday as part of his campaign to become the state's next governor.

A meet and greet is scheduled at the Beltrami County Republicans office from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The office is located at 142 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

During his time in the Senate, Jensen served on committees for health and human services as well as higher education. So far, Jensen is one of two looking to run on the GOP ticket next November, the other is Lexington, Minn., Mayor Mike Murphy.

Jensen launched his campaign in March 2021. The Minnesota Gubernatorial Election will take place in November 2022.