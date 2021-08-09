ST. PAUL — A group of state economic development and agriculture leaders in November is set to travel to the United Kingdom and Finland as part of a trade mission, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Aug. 9.

Walz said representatives from 30 businesses and organizations would make the trip from Nov. 13 through 19 along with the governor, first lady Gwen Walz, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Minnesota delegates on the trip are set to focus on boosting Minnesota exports in the two countries, setting up new business opportunities and building on existing relationships between governments, Walz said.

“Minnesota is a world-class business destination. I’m looking forward to traveling with Minnesota industry leaders to showcase all we have to offer here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Walz said in a news release. “Both the United Kingdom and Finland are important trade partners with Minnesota. This trade mission will build on our existing relationships, helping Minnesota companies and producers increase their exports while also encouraging European businesses to expand operations here in Minnesota.”

Minnesota business leaders interested in joining the group can reach out to the Minnesota Trade Office to apply.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com