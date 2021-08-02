BEMIDJI -- A public hearing on the creation of a police advisory committee is scheduled during tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting.

Discussions about a potential police advisory board have been going on for about a year, and tonight's second reading will be held as part of the ordinance process and includes a public hearing.

As a part of its mission, the committee will establish channels of communication between the community, the Bemidji Police Department and the council.

Titled the Community and Police Advisory Board, the new group is set to have 11 members, with the Bemidji Police Chief and one city council member participating as non-voting participants. The remaining nine will be interested residents.

During the city council's meeting on July 6, staff and elected officials welcomed citizens to enter the application process for the board, which will be open through August.

The goal of creating such a board goes back more than a year. In August 2020, the council held a listening session to hear testimonies and opinions from residents about what a police advisory group should look like.

Once formed, the board will be able to review police-related incidents and provide feedback. However, according to Minnesota statutes, the board will not receive complaints initiated against police personnel and have no authority to investigate or participate in personnel matters.

Additionally, the board will not be able to participate in or review civil or criminal litigation. This is based on state law, which prohibits civilian review boards from having the authority to make a finding of fact or determination regarding a complaint against an officer.

The state also prevents boards from imposing discipline on an officer. Minnesota rules do allow boards to make recommendations, but they can only be in an advisory capacity and are non-binding.

Those looking to join the new board will have to participate in an interview process and a criminal background investigation. Disqualifying items may include charges or convictions related to drug sales or possession, maltreatment of vulnerable adults, assaults, criminal sexual conduct, obstructing the legal process, theft, burglary, robbery or financial crimes.

Members also must complete eight hours of ride-alongs with Bemidji officers within three months of appointment. To determine who makes the board, the applicants will be interviewed by City Manager Nate Mathews, Mayor Jorge Prince and At-Large Councilmember Daniel Jourdain.

On Tuesday, July 6, to make the board a reality, the council held its first reading on an ordinance to officially create the group.

The public hearing will take place during the Bemidji City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at Bemidji City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed online at the City of Bemidji website.