BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji is asking residents to do their part in conserving water during the ongoing drought.

The Bemidji City Council approved the ban last week after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources declared a drought warning. To ensure a clean water supply remains available, the city put restrictions on non-essential outdoor water usage until further notice.

The restrictions are on the following uses:

All land irrigation and lawn watering.

Pool filling and any recreational use of water.

Watering of parks, athletic fields and recreation areas.

Power washing.

Outdoor car washing.

Residents are also asked to disable their irrigation system until the ban is lifted. Hand watering of gardens and flowers is still allowed.

Questions can be directed to Bemidji City Hall at (218) 759-3560.