ST. PAUL — Minnesotans will again be able to take guided tours of the state Capitol starting Monday, July 12, the Minnesota Historical Society announced Friday, July 9.

The free outings are set to resume with limited hours Monday through Friday after the Capitol building closed for more than a year due to concerns about COVID-19. Tours are set to run on the hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes.

Visitors will learn about the Capitol's construction and renovation in 2017, as well as details about the building's architecture and artwork. The Historical Society said weekend tours are expected to resume later this summer.

Those interested in additional information can visit www.mnhs.org/capitol.

