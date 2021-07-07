Hagedorn was diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and has received continued care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic. After recently visiting Mayo and having several tests, Hagedorn’s doctors confirmed that his cancer has resurfaced.

"Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer," Hagedorn said in a statement. "The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.

"Since initially being diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer 29 months ago, my doctors consider my response to treatment and recovery as exceptional. Since that time, I have maintained a full, active schedule in Congress, campaigned aggressively for re-election, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest."

Hagedorn represents Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. He was re-elected to a second term in 2020.