BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will continue a conversation from last year about creating a police advisory committee.

In August 2020, the council listened to testimonies and opinions from residents about what a police advisory should look like and what it's role would be. Both Police Chief Mike Mastin and the council have expressed interest in a committee to handle law enforcement matters.

Last year's meeting took place during a summer with several protests following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, 2020 when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck during an arrest.

Marches took place across the country and in Bemidji in the weeks following Floyd's death.

Last month, Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. He was found guilty on one count of second-and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Should a police advisory committee be established, it would not have the authority to make a finding of fact or determination regarding a complaint against an officer, according to state law. Additionally, the committee wouldn't be able to impose discipline on an officer.

Instead, state law allows a board to make a recommendation regarding the merits of a complaint, though the recommendation is advisory only and non-binding.

The council is also set to have another reading on an ordinance amendment related to firearm rules in the city. The matter stems from a resolution passed by the council last year temporarily suspending enforcement of the city's firearms, bows and hunting ordinance, allowing property owners newly annexed from Northern Township to hunt on their property.

These residents live in rural areas and were previously able to hunt on their property under township rules. To allow those residents to continue in some capacity, an ordinance amendment was drafted.

Under the amendment, residents would have to register annually in writing with the city. Firearms would be limited to shotguns and muzzleloaders.

Other topics for the city include a discussion on an agreement with the Bemidji Community Arena Corp., an update on emergency orders related to the coronavirus coming to an end and a consideration of a request for utility extensions to Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched at the city's website.