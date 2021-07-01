BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor party chapter has selected officers for the 2022 election year.

On June 17, the county DFL held its convention digitally, where local delegates elected Curtiss Hunt as chair, as well as others being appointed to additional roles. The other positions decided were:

Mary Forney becoming vice-chair.

Charles Dolson selected as outreach officer.

John Henningsgaard selected as treasurer.

Carol Kelly becoming secretary.

During the convention, the following directors were also elected to fill existing one-year vacancies ending in 2022:

Lynn Eaton.

Mark Morrissey.

Kristin Neises.

Steven Nelson.

Tyler Oppegaard-Peltier.

Christian Taylor-Johnson.

The current directors are Laura Fairbanks, Valerie Field, Linda Gross, Monica Hansmeyer and Jesse Whiting continue their two-year terms. Their terms also end in 2022.

"I thank outgoing directors Jean Christensen, Dennis Lunt and Lin Ward for their outstanding service to the Beltrami County DFL," Hunt said. "I'm honored and privileged to continue to serve in the role as chair, and to be working with a very talented and energetic group. We begin our work now to prepare for the 2022 elections."

The 2022 election cycle follows a successful one for the DFL at the state level. Democratic President Joe Biden won Minnesota's 10 electoral votes while U.S. Senator Tina Smith defeated Republican challenger Jason Lewis.

However, locally, the GOP swept Beltrami County and the surrounding area. In the Minnesota Senate, local Districts 2 and 5 Sens. Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, both won reelection.

Also earning victories were District 2A and 5A Reps. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook and Matt Bliss, R-Pennington.