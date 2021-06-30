ST. PAUL -- A new citywide minimum wage goes into effect for both public and private employers in St. Paul on Thursday, July 1, following a wage schedule adopted by the city council in November 2018.

With the goal of reaching a $15 minimum hourly wage for most workers in the city by mid-2025, the city council adopted a gradual wage ladder that varies largely based upon employer size.

For “macro” businesses with 10,001 or more employees, as well as the city of St. Paul itself, the minimum wage will continue to be $12.50 per hour. For large businesses of 101 to 10,000 employees, the new minimum rate will also be $12.50, an increase of $1 over the previous minimum.

Small businesses employing six to 100 employees will be required to pay employees at least $11 per hour, which is also a $1 increase. Micro businesses of five or fewer employees must pay at least $10 per hour, an increase of 75 cents.

Certain youth workers and youth trainees may be subject to lower wage rates. The city of Minneapolis is scheduled to raise hourly minimum wages on Thursday to $12.50 for small businesses (100 or fewer employees) and $14.25 for larger employers.

The next scheduled increase to the minimum wage in both cities is July 1, 2022. The city of St. Paul has published resources for employers and employees at tinyurl.com/STPWage2021.



