ST. PAUL —With a final push and some surprise twists in the past 24 hours, Minnesota legislators have dodged the threat of state agency and services shutdowns as they wrap up negotiations for a $52 billion state budget.

But there is more work yet to be done, with the state’s taxes budget still on the table as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. is lawmakers’ deadline to get all 13 of their state budget bills through both chambers of the Legislature and to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature. To find compromise between the nation’s only divided Legislature has proven difficult, with the Democratic-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate leaders negotiating with Walz’s office for weeks now.

As lawmakers have gotten closer and closer to their constitutional deadline, their pace has hastened, and even brought surprising twists and turns. Late Tuesday night, Walz presented a bargaining chip to the Legislature, offering a plan to rescind his 15-month-long coronavirus emergency declaration and associated executive powers, tacked onto the state government budget. That budget funds lawmakers’ offices and their staffs, the Attorney General’s office and other basic state government functions.

Legislative Republicans, who have been critical of Walz’s use of the emergency powers for months, signed on, passing the measure early Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed the state's public education E-12 budget.

With that, 12 of the 13 budget bills have been approved by both chambers, and are either awaiting Walz’s signature or have already gotten it.

The only budget that remains as of Wednesday evening is taxes. Unlike the other 12 budgets that have been approved, there isn't the same threat of agency shutdowns or layoffs should legislators debate down to the wire.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told Capitol reporters Wednesday afternoon that legislators were making last-minute tweaks to the taxes bill, but he “wasn’t at liberty to say” what potential changes were on the table.

He also dropped another surprise: Even if they finish their budget work by midnight, he said legislators likely won’t end their special session and leave the Capitol right away. Gazelka didn’t offer specifics, but it could be a strategy to pressure Walz to sign all of the budget bills faster.