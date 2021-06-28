BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will meet with the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners Monday night to discuss shared challenges and consider possible solutions.

The two government units have met at various times throughout the last two decades, the last session coming in May 2019. For this meeting, the agenda has listed the following items for discussion:

Solid waste and recycling programs.

Beltrami County's plans for the future of its jail.

Tax-forfeited parcels from the city of Bemidji.

An update on the new veterans home in Bemidji.

Operations at the Bemidji Public Library.

Bemidji Regional Airport zoning rules.

Road improvements to County Highway 20, also called Birchmont Beach Road Northeast.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, at the county's administration building.