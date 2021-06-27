ST. PAUL — Minnesota legislative leaders say they’ve overcome an impasse in budget negotiations for the state’s Department of Public Safety and judiciary — an area of contention that has left the Democratic-run House and Republican Senate at odds for weeks.

The mostly agreed upon compromise was announced late Saturday, June 26, as lawmakers worked through the weekend to finish the state’s two-year budget before a June 30 deadline. There are 13 total budget bills that need to be completed by Wednesday in order to avoid state agency and services shutdowns, and leaders said public safety was the major hurdle to overcome in the nation’s only divided Legislature.

Namely, leaders from opposite parties have diverged on whether or how to reform policing in the state, with Democrats’ calls to reform swelling since last year’s murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The Legislature passed a series of new policing laws last year, but Democrats say those reforms didn’t go far enough.

Republicans, on the other hand, have said Democrats’ latest proposals for change would make it harder for law enforcement officials to do their jobs. In a Sunday news release, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said Senate Republicans “made a commitment to not take any anti-police measures or make it harder for law enforcement to keep people safe.”

“The budget will keep Minnesotans safe, help law enforcement do their job with the trust of the public, and provide justice for victims,” he said.

The work is not entirely complete. Both House and Senate leaders said “some minor issues” remain to be resolved, but the bones of the two-year budget are agreed upon and they’re confident the budget will be finalized on time.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said the bipartisan agreement “fully funds public safety and the judiciary and includes reforms to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.”

“It doesn’t include some of the important police reform and accountability measures pushed by the House, but it is a step forward in delivering true public safety and justice for all Minnesotans despite divided government,” she said.

Among Democratic priorities that did not make it into the final omnibus are propositions to limit police traffic stops for minor vehicle infractions, bolster law enforcement training standards or grant early release to incarcerated Minnesotans under certain circumstances.

Gov. Tim Walz has been urging the Legislature to wrap up its work as soon as possible as the June 30 constitutional deadline looms. Without a public safety and judiciary budget in place on time, operations for the state’s judicial and prison systems could be in limbo.

In addition to funding the state departments, the omnibus also includes a slate of policy reforms and funding for new initiatives, including:

Salary raises for state law enforcement

Regulations for law enforcement’s use of no-knock warrants

Modifications to the state’s police misconduct database

Establishing model policy for investigators’ use of confidential informants

Cybersecurity and crime lab investments

Increased funding for public defenders and legal aid

Civil asset forfeiture reforms

Fines and fees reforms

Jail safety reforms

Reforms to close a heavily publicized “voluntary intoxication” loophole in Minnesota’s sexual assault statutes

Funding to establish an office to investigate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, as well as a task force to study Missing and Murdered African Women

A new Youth Justice Office

Millions in community grants to prevent violence and sex trafficking, and to support survivors of crimes

A law requiring 911 operators to refer mental health emergency calls to trained crisis teams

Also over the weekend, the divided Legislature made headway on the state’s two-year Health and Human Services and E-12 education budgets. The bodies are also working through a partisan disagreement over oil refinery workers safety reforms before the state’s employment budget makes it to Walz’s desk. Walz on Saturday signed five budget bills into law.