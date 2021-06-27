Minnesota’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers late Saturday night appeared to have reached a general agreement on a public safety bill that drew attention for its potential changes to policing laws in the aftermath of high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men.

However, there were also indications that some details had yet to be finalized, so the total scope of any agreement — which has followed months of contentious negotiations — remained unclear.

As of 10 p.m., Democratic lawmakers in the House had posted a fiscal spreadsheet indicating a deal, but that document did not indicate any policy details of such a deal.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, issued the following statement late Saturday: “Earlier today we began closing the public safety bill after reaching general, bipartisan agreement. Some small issues are still being worked out, but I am confident we will finish the bill and keep Minnesotans safe.”

Led by a galvanized caucus of lawmakers of color, lawmakers from Democratic-Farmer Labor Party — which controls the House — had pressed hard for scores of changes, including increasing civilian oversight of police, ending a type of immunity for peace officers, and essentially outlawing white supremacist beliefs within the ranks of law enforcement. The murder of George Floyd and death of Daunte Wright energized Democrats and parts of their base.

Republicans, who control the Senate, have resisted many of the reforms, calling some “anti-police.” Republicans have tended to focus on far-left elements who have called for “abolishing” police, as well as widespread lawlessness that overshadowed protests following Floyd’s killing and, to a lesser extent, the killing of Wright and other Black men.

In short, the near-universal repulsion at the image of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he lost consciousness evolved into hotly partisan taking of sides.

The stalemate has pushed the Minnesota Legislature to the brink, as a June 30 deadline looms. If the larger public safety bill that encompasses the potential changes to policing laws is not passed in time, key government functions, including state prisons and law enforcement agencies like the State Patrol, would theoretically have to be shuttered. However, Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has stated he will keep such essential services open and those workers paid, even if the legality of doing so is in question.