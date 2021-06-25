ST. PAUL — It was anything but a leisurely summer Friday in Minnesota’s state Capitol June 25, with the House passing two major budgets, the Senate throwing a wrench into another budget and Gov. Tim Walz announcing the coming end of his coronavirus emergency powers.

The Democratic-controlled House passed two major budget agreements, one funding environment and natural resources needs throughout the state, and another funding labor and economic development.

Campers, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes can breathe easier now with the passage of an environmental budget by a 99-34 vote. With the Republican-controlled Senate’s blessing, it now heads to Walz’s desk for his signature less than a week before lawmakers’ June 30 deadline — avoiding a state parks and services shutdown in the height of summer activities and wedding season.

Rep. Rick Hansen, DFL-South St. Paul, who chairs the House's environment and natural resources committee, celebrated the omnibus in a written statement as "a problem-solving budget that will help protect people from pollution and harmful chemicals, address growing threats to our environment, conserve wildlife, and create more opportunities for Minnesotans to get outdoors.”

Democrats are particularly excited, as the final product does not include Republicans' proposed rollbacks to Minnesota's clean car standards — a partisan sticking point which had previously jeopardized state parks' and departments' funding. The final omnibus funds the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Dept. of Natural Resources, Board of Water and Soil Resources and more for two years.

The labor and economic development bill will need to make another stop back at the Senate before it gets Walz’s final approval. Before it passed by a 71-61 vote, House Democrats tacked on an amendment to boost safety at oil refineries in the state. The provision had been part of a deal struck between legislative negotiators, but Senate Republicans stripped it on the floor to the chagrin of Democrats earlier this week. They’ll need to OK it once again before the budget heads to Walz.

Proponents of the bill tout it as means for Minnesota and its workers and businesses to recover from the many obstacles of 2020. It includes $70 million in grants for small businesses who suffered due to the pandemic, as well as $80 million who need to rebuild after last summer's civil unrest.

The pandemic also pushed more Minnesotans online — working, learning and playing virtually — and exposed disparities in internet accessibility across the state. The omnibus includes $70 million in federal funding to improve broadband infrastructure.

Over in the Senate, the Republican majority on Friday passed a state government and elections budget, but with a caveat: The package included an amendment that would end Walz’s controversial coronavirus peacetime emergency executive powers effective July 1. The move came after Walz earlier in the day announced that he would end the orders himself on August 1, saying that he needed one more month to wind down state programs associated with the orders.

"Fifteen states have already done it," Gazelka told reporters after Walz's Friday announcement. "Where is the emergency? There is no emergency. People just want it to end. They want this chapter to end."

After a prolonged debate about emergency powers — the ninth in the chamber since March 2020 — and much resistance from minority Democrats, the Senate ultimately passed the bill by a 40-26 vote. It now heads to the House.

It’s getting down to the wire in St. Paul, with five days until all 13 major state budgets are constitutionally due, or else the state will see department shutdowns. Walz told reporters Friday that the major sticking point remains the public safety budget, but he's still confident lawmakers will get everything done before any government offices go dark on July 1.