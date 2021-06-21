BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will take action Monday night on a proposed incentive program to encourage some residents to hook up to the municipal water system.

The program would be designed for nearly 20 property owners in the Bardwell Park neighborhood, located south of Anne Street and west of U.S. Highway 71. To the west of the neighborhood is the Bemidji Regional Airport and an open area where the city's water wells are located.

Over the past decade, the city was made aware of chemicals known as PFAs in the area that were making their way into the water wells. To meet state health and environmental standards, the city has constructed a water treatment plant to remove the chemicals going into the municipal water supply.

However, the plume of chemicals may still move east and could enter private wells. To help guard residents from potential contamination, an incentive program was conceived and brought before the council a week ago.

One part of the program would waive the payment for any water access charge to the residents in the area, which is estimated at either $845 or $1,268. The other incentive would be to help cover the cost of the water connection charge, which can come to about $4,000.

The amount of assistance for the water connection charge will be determined by the council during Monday's meeting, June 21, before voting on the program. To cover the costs, the council was notified that money from the $12.5 million settlement with 3M, the maker of the chemicals, could be used for the purpose.

The incentive would be available to 19 property owners in Bardwell Park.

Another agenda item for consideration Monday is a loan to the area Rural Fire Association, which contracts with the city. As part of the contract, the RFA has agreed to fund a proportional share of fire equipment based on a formula reflecting fire calls, building value and population.

Recently, the city constructed the Nymore Fire Station and purchased a new ladder truck. Per the agreement, the RFA will be purchasing the next fire engine and related department costs, estimated at $1.1 million.

To make the purchase, the RFA needs $500,000 in short-term financing. A recommendation in the city's agenda is to borrow the $500,000 at a 1% interest rate to be repaid by the end of 2027.

The council will also be asked to take action on a new vehicle for the deputy fire chief to use at a cost of $60,000.

According to city documents, the need for the vehicle was not established when the position was first added. Since the position was filled, the deputy chief has had to take a fire engine to inspection sites. The new vehicle would then be used for these inspections moving forward.

Later in the meeting, a public hearing will be held to hear residents' opinions on a proposed ordinance to allow some residents in rural areas of the cities to be able to hunt with certain types of firearms. Many residents who were annexed last year had been able to do so on their property under township rules and asked the city to allow them to continue.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. tonight, June 21, and can be viewed on the city's website.