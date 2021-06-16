The review initially took place during a June 1 meeting, and the results shared during the meeting held Tuesday, June 15. In his summary, Board Chair and District 2 Commissioner Reed Olson said the results from the review were all positive.

"It not only speaks well of Mr. Barry's work since he's been here, but also the department heads and the staff of the county that he was able to come into a fairly steady ship and figure out what's going on," Olson said. "I've been impressed with what a quick study Tom has turned out to be."

Barry started in fall 2020, after holding local government positions in Washington, Idaho and North Dakota. He succeeded Kay Mack in the role, who retired after working with the county since 1977.

The review followed a work session for the commissioners with items such as a review of funds generated through the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program and the presentation of a mural made by youth at the Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center.