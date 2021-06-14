BEMIDJI -- A proposal for a new incentive program encouraging property owners to connect with the city's water will be presented during a work session Monday, June 14.

According to Bemidji City Council documents, the incentive program idea originated from a suggestion during lawsuit negotiations with 3M. The city took legal action against 3M last fall, as chemicals made by the Minnesota-based company had contaminated groundwater near Bemidji's water well systems.

In March, an agreement was reached with 3M set to contribute $12.5 million to the construction and operations of a new water treatment plant. The facility, near the Bemidji Regional Airport, has been open for several weeks and has proven effective in removing chemicals, known as PFAs, that don't break down over time.

Documents for Monday's agenda show the city's attorney who worked on the 3M discussions recommended the incentive program. The program would be targeted to Bardwell Park neighborhood property owners, which is located just southeast of the city's water wells and airport.

If the chemicals move through the groundwater, past the water wells, they would likely move to the Bardwell Park area. As a measure to prevent chemicals from entering private water wells, the incentive program would have special options for citizens to connect to city mains.

There are two incentive options for the council to consider Monday:

Waiving the payment of any water access charge for a period of one year for the 28 lots in the area. The charge for most of the lots would be either $845 or $1,268, based on the size of the water service.

Paying for part of the water connection cost. A typical residential water connection cost is about $4,000. The city could issue a refund of $1,000, $2,000, or another amount set by the council.

According to city documents, tests by the Minnesota Department of Health done on private wells in the area have detected no chemicals.

The work session is set to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, and can be viewed on the city's website.