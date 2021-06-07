ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Administration on Monday, June 7, announced that it would reopen the state Capitol building to members of the public beginning Thursday, June 10.

The move comes more than a year after the state restricted access to the building due to COVID-19. Lawmakers, state employees, journalists and public safety workers had been allowed in with keycard access.

RELATED: One year later, Minnesota begins to remove fence around state Capitol

Beginning Thursday, members of the public can visit the Capitol between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The building will also remain open when lawmakers are in floor session or when committee hearings are taking place.

The department in a news release said that historical tours would start up again later this summer and weekend access would reopen at a later date.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com