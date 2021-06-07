BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council will review an ordinance amendment to allow residents brought in by last year's annexation of Northern Township to hunt on their property.

In 2020, the council passed a resolution temporarily suspending enforcement of the firearms, bows and hunting regulations ordinance to allow property owners in newly annexed areas to hunt as they were previously able to as a township. Bemidji Game Refuge rules, though, limited firearms to shotguns and muzzleloaders.

If approved by the council, the proposed amendment to the ordinance would have eligible residents who desire to hunt or trap on their property register annually in writing with the city. Residents in the 2020 annexation area were brought in as part of an agreement between the city and Northern Township.

The area where annexed residents would be allowed to hunt mainly extends from Anne Street Northwest to Lakewood Drive and is bordered by Irvine Avenue and U.S. Highway 71. Some additional areas permitted would include land west of Highway 71 bordered by Balsam Road and Fern Street, as well as property to the east of Irvine Avenue, bordered by Lakewood Drive, White Elm Street and Lake Bemidji.

Tonight's review is the first of three readings required for an ordinance to be amended. The second reading will include a public hearing and the third reading will have a vote by the council to determine if it is put in place.

The council's agenda also includes a temporary liquor sales permit request for the Mississippi Music series by the Lake Bemidji waterfront this summer.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. tonight, June 7, and can be viewed on the city's website.