BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners received a detailed report on park maintenance over the past year from Natural Resources Management during a work session Tuesday, June 1.

As part of the report, the presentation included details on action taken during the coronavirus pandemic, as many county parks were closed during the pandemic.

Additionally, warming shelters were closed for a section of the winter season, but reopened at a reduced capacity in January. On May 7, outdoor capacity distancing restrictions were removed and on May 28, indoor capacity and social distancing restrictions were taken down. Increased cleaning protocols are still in place though.

The presentation also gave updates on several of the parks under the county's management. At Three Island Park, the county is planning a project for Three Island Road Northeast to correct a frost boil issue.

Frost boils, which occur in spring, cause ruts and potholes in roads, and 2020 was apparently one of the worst years when it comes to the issue. This year, the county received a $60,000 grant to fix several portions of the road and once planning and bidding is finished, the project will likely begin in 2022.

At the Movil Maze Recreation Area, the county moved the main gate to a new location in fall 2020. The county also installed a pollinator garden and and seeded new grass.

Additionally, at both the Movil Maze Recreation Area and at Three Island Park, the University of Wisconsin is conducting a blacklegged deer tick study that involves mowing trails to see how it impacts tick populations along recreation trails. As part of the study, white and pink flags will be placed at both locations.

For the Grant Creek Horse Camp, the county received a $3,000 grant from the Minnesota Trail Riders Association. The grant will be used to help improve trail signage, repair tie lines within the camp and improve access roads.

The county also received an $18,150 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be used at Rognlien Park. The dollars will be used for ADA accessible sidewalks, beach improvements and a new winter ice fishing access. The project was finished this spring.

New benches were also added at the Mississippi High Banks Campsite. Additionally, with jack pine trees in the area dying off, the county planted a variety of new seedlings at the location.

Treaty presentation

Another presentation given to the board Tuesday was focused on Native American treaties and activism by the organization MN350. The presentation was given by Rise Coalition Founder and MN350 Organizer Nancy Beaulieu and featured a video about treaties from NPR.

"Minnesota 350 is a nonprofit organization with a mission to galvanize all systems, sectors, cultures and geographies of Minnesota to advance climate justice as an appropriate response to the Climate Crisis," Beaulieu said.

In addition to speaking on the importance of treaties as part of relations with Native American tribal governments and raising environmental concerns, Beaulieu commented on a local initiative titled Northern Scenario Planning. She said the effort is a "roundtable discussion on how we can imagine a future together, while setting aside our political differences, what church we go to and how we self identify."