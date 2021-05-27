ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office invites Minnesotans to review and comment on the draft Statewide Historic Preservation Plan.

The plan will guide preservation efforts and activities in Minnesota over the next 10 years. The public comment period begins May 26 and will close July 25. Public comments received will be used to further inform the draft plan's content and direction.

The draft of the plan is available at mn.gov/admin/shpo/planning/statewide-plan-new/plancomment.jsp, and interested members of the public can submit comments using the form available on that webpage.

The goals and strategies were developed in collaboration with the public, partners and stakeholders including tribal nations, preservation professionals, nonprofits, local governments and state agencies. The draft plan will be forwarded to the National Park Service this fall for final approval and, beginning late 2021, will be used to guide effective preservation decision-making throughout the state.

Visit the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan page at mn.gov/admin/shpo/planning/statewide-plan-new/ for more information.