BEMIDJI -- After a proposal for adding several roundabouts to a bustling business corridor in Bemidji was rejected in 2019, the Minnesota Department of Transportation went back to the drawing board.

On Monday, the agency presented new concepts to the Bemidji City Council based on community feedback.

MnDOT is looking to reconstruct a section of State Highway 197 from Gillett Drive to Bemidji Avenue. The corridor includes several restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores, the Paul Bunyan Mall and other shops.

On a daily basis, between 10,000 and 16,000 cars drive through the corridor. According to estimates, by 2030, the corridor is expected to handle more than 20,500 vehicles per day.

In addition to the pavement's service life ending in 2025, MnDOT hopes to reduce crashes along the highway. The corridor has one estimated crash per week and one injury per month. On average, there's also one pedestrian or bicycle crash per year.

To improve the safety along the roadway, a proposal was created with roundabouts at the Gillett Drive, Middle School Avenue, Hannah Avenue, Pine Ridge Avenue and Bemidji Avenue. The proposal was met with opposition by several business owners, though, and the Council voted it down in 2019.

Because of the proposal's rejection, MnDOT partnered with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission to create a community review panel to offer different solutions. On Monday, two new concepts were offered.

One possible alternative would have just three roundabouts, at the Menard's entrance, Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue. The other alternative would have just one roundabout at the Menard's entrance, with traffic lights at the other intersections.

According to Monday's presentation, there was a big push from the panel to not have roundabouts in any locations with property issues. As a result, both designs shared Monday didn't have roundabouts on the eastern end of the corridor.

While a roundabout may not go in on the eastern side of the highway, though, a new pedestrian crossing with a flashing beacon may be installed at Park Avenue. A similar crossing was installed on Bemidji Avenue North, near the University Heights complex and the intersection of 16th Street Northeast.

Another similar crossing is at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast and Cross Street, near the lakefront Dairy Queen.

In addition to the road's reconstruction, utilities and pedestrian paths are also expected to be improved. The project is estimated at $18.5 million with the city's share projected at $2.6 million.

This summer, MnDOT will seek public feedback from May 24-July 18 on its website with a digital open house and survey. MnDOT and the HRDC also intend to have booths at summer events and businesses with design examples for the public.

The project's page can be found on MnDOT's website.