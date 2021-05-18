When the order ends, though, a decision will be needed on the future of outdoor service.

During the Bemidji City Council meeting on May 18, elected officials and staff reviewed what to do next with outdoor dining. The agenda item comes after Gov. Tim Walz ended his mask mandate and before other restrictions sunset on May 28.

The city put up barricades in the summer of 2020 and again this year to create outdoor space as indoor seating was limited to mitigate the coronavirus. This year, the city rented the barricades again through Sept. 30 at a cost of $9,250.

The Council approved the outdoor dining, including the barricades and allowance of alcohol sales. City Attorney Alan Felix said this can continue as long as Walz's emergency mandates are in effect.

"As long as the order is in place we have the flexibility to permit alcohol with outdoor dining," Felix said. "As legal staff, what we're watching is when the state emergency order is going to end and by that, our local order ends. Then, we have to deal with the authority on having alcohol outside.

"That would take an ordinance change to continue," said Felix. "We're going to want to keep a local emergency order in place even after the state's ends if we want to keep outdoor dining with alcohol this summer. You could have outdoor dining without alcohol, but having alcohol associated with it becomes a challenge."

In his comments, Ward 2 Council member Josh Peterson said outdoor dining will continue to be popular this summer as not everyone wants to sit indoors yet.

"Talking to some of my friends in town and sitting in on the BDA (Bemidji Downtown Alliance) meeting last Wednesday, not everyone is ready to go back to complete normal," Peterson said. "There's some hesitancy and there are some people who aren't ready to sit inside up close. I think there's an awareness out there that some people are going to take a longer time to adjust."

Mayor Jorge Prince, who has the authority to declare local emergencies, said there are still several questions that will have to be addressed when the state orders end.

"I couldn't universally say what I would or wouldn't do," Prince said. "Are we talking about the emergency ending in a week? A month? Two months? Are the COVID numbers going to take a left turn on us that we're not expecting? There's just so many unknowns. So to me, personally, I want to evaluate that when it happens."

With the order still in place, the Council chose not to retract its resolution for outdoor dining barricades in 2021. Currently there are four downtown businesses using the barricades, including Bar 209, Brigid's Pub, Keg and Cork and Table for 7.

For the years ahead, the Council discussed some ideas for having outdoor dining, but there was also hesitation.

"I could never support a permanent use of public property without some sort of purchase for it," Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson said. "And also, I'd have private businesses that want those barricades to pay for them, because I don't believe it's a public taxpayer obligation."

At Large Council member Daniel Jourdain expressed his backing of outdoor dining and noted the economic impact it can have.

"I agree with fully supporting the outdoor dining in Bemidji," Jourdain said. "With the pandemic ongoing and considering what businesses have been through, I'm in full support of keeping it in place."

"An economic benefit does not reach everyone," Erickson said. "When these four restaurants are operating on my and my neighbors public property, I see no benefit, nor do my neighbors. It's a public wish. The public at least seems to wish to eat outdoors. But, I don't know if there's a majority, and it's not an economic benefit to the majority of this city. It's private enterprise that benefits."

Regarding the future of outdoor dining, Peterson cited how the Twin Cities has areas with restaurant establishments using public spaces. In response, City Clerk Michelle Miller shared some of her findings on the matter.

"I have done some preliminary research on Minneapolis' outdoor dining," Miller said. "They do have an application process with a fee associated regarding street cafes and sidewalk cafes, which include expanded liquor applications. It would involve amending our ordinance in our street portion and liquor portion of our code. We would also want to work with the Public Works Department and MnDOT."