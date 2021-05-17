ST. PAUL — Minnesota legislative leaders burned the midnight oil and were poised to release state budget targets Monday, May 17, the officials said early in the day.

After a week and a half of closed-door talks, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said they were "at a place of signing the dotted line" on budget targets. The targets determine how much Minnesota will spend on schools, roads and bridges, public safety and other areas of state government.

Without those numbers, the Legislature slowed to a standstill over the weekend and lawmakers braced for a special session to complete a nearly $52 billion state budget, a police reform package and a plan to erase income taxes on Paycheck Protection Program loans and some unemployment insurance funds.

Monday marks the final day of the legislative session, but legislative leaders said they couldn't complete the budget and other priorities before midnight

"We are right there," Gazelka told "MPR Morning Edition" early Monday. "We are coming back this morning just to make sure but we are right there."

Hortman in an interview with MPR echoed that legislative leaders were on the cusp of a budget framework after they stayed at the Capitol until early Monday morning. She said committees could learn about their budget targets around 10 a.m. Monday if the agreement holds.

"We hope this morning we can dot some I's and cross some T's and have at least an agreement on the major budget issues," Hortman said during an interview with MPR.

The two legislative leaders said they'd reached a compromise despite starting talks with a $1 billion split between Democrats and Republicans and substantially different policy priorities. They also got a late update from the federal government about constraints for spending $2.8 billion set to come to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan Act that shifted their talks last week.

"It's not easy when we're so far apart, but the speaker and I, working with the governor, have figured things out," Gazelka said.

Leaders in the divided Statehouse have also split over the governor's executive powers under the peacetime emergency. Republicans have sought to end the emergency, while Walz and Democrats have said the powers need to remain in place to continue drawing down federal funds, maintaining a moratorium on evictions and keeping in place systems to test for and vaccinate against COVID-19.

If Walz again extends the emergency next month, lawmakers could return to the Capitol on June 14 to weigh in on the continuation. That likely would be the latest they'd return to St. Paul to pick up their unfinished work, Gazelka said.

Lawmakers need to pass a budget by June 30 or risk a state government shutdown.

