BEMIDJI -- A variety of topics will come before the Bemidji City Council Monday evening, May 3.

Two items on the agenda for the council are related to infrastructure, one being a road project and the other concerning the city's storm water in relation to helping prevent pollution in the system.

According to agenda documents, the city's storm water system permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requires an annual meeting allowing the public to make comments and for department officials to describe the status of the infrastructure. Along with these two points, the agenda item will also focus on the permit itself.

Since July 31, 2018, the city has been operating under an expired permit as it waited for new permit requirements from the MPCA. Permits with updated requirements became available in fall 2020 and the city has been approved by the MPCA.

To allow input on the new permit, the council will be recommended Monday to hold a public comment period in the coming months.

The road project, meanwhile, is related to city alleys. Each year, the city street superintendent has selected several gravel alleys to be paved.

This year, it's anticipated that the majority of the city's gravel alleys will be paved. A recommendation will come before the council to approve awarding the quote of $97,500 to Northern Paving.

Other agenda items for the council on Monday include:

Partnering with Visit Bemidji on staffing the Tourist Information Center through the summer months.

A summary of Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews's performance review.

A report on Bemidji municipal liquor store operations.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. tonight, May 3, and can be viewed live or on replay on the city's website.