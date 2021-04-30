ST. PAUL — Minnesota officials on Friday, April 30, urged tenants with back-rent spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for federal support through renthelpmn.org .

Renters who've faced job losses, limited work or other hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to 15 months of rent coverage through the program, with some of the funding available to cover future rent payments.

Months after Congress approved more than $375 million in emergency funding to help tenants in the state, Minnesota last week launched its application website.

And 10 days in, the state was working to process applications and approve payments, Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said, though it had yet to issue a rent check. More than 5,400 people had sought out information from a phone resource center affiliated with the program.

"This is an enormous amount of money, and so it's not a lottery. It's not going to be open last week and close next week," Ho said. "We're going to be running this program well into 2022."

Property managers and landlords on Friday raised frustrations about the program's rollout. And they urged housing officials to work quickly to get money out the door. They also pressed officials to make more options available to tenants who had trouble using technology or facing language barriers.

Soon after the pandemic struck Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz placed a moratorium on evictions to prevent Minnesotans from losing their housing due to financial issues and potentially contracting or spreading COVID-19. But in the months since, property managers have said they've faced significant losses in revenue and have been unable to evict tenants causing problems unrelated to rent payments.

Minnesota Multi-Housing Association President Cecil Smith said landlords had been waiting for the federal rent funds and the lag in getting dollars out the door furthered their financial struggles.

"Here we are today with the very rental assistance that we really need for those who haven't been able to pay rent for which we've been patiently waiting and it's really unclear how this is all going to work," Smith told reporters. "While they can say this is big, complicated and amazing, 10 days in we don't have a completed application, we don't even know the number of completed applications and we don't know when the checks are going to be ready."

Republicans that control the Senate and Democrats that lead the House of Representatives have put up different proposals to wind down the state's eviction moratorium with different timelines for the "off-ramp." They're set to negotiate on a proposal that can appease both bodies during the Legislature's last two weeks of the legislative session.

Walz on Friday told reporters that having an off-ramp in place would be imperative to his move to end the moratorium.

"We can't leave folks behind and we can't have a cascade of evictions," Walz said.

