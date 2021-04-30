ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho to highlight Minnesota’s newly available emergency rental assistance program RentHelpMN on Friday, April 30.

Walz and Flanagan were joined by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Watch a stream of the event below.

