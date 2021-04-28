SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he'll launch his new social media site and podcast platform, dubbed Frank , at a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., on May 10.

Lindell made the announcement Wednesday, April 28, on the podcast "Bannon's War Room" hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump.

"That's going to be the grand, grand opening to the world," Lindell said. "I just want to get the awareness of the Frank speech, for our free speech to get out there so they can't suppress us anymore."

Asked by Bannon why he picked the Corn Palace, a corn-coated tourist attraction and event facility in the town of about 16,000, Lindell said he had been there before, was "very familiar" with South Dakota and was a big supporter of Kristi Noem, the state's Republican governor, and her pandemic decision to reject any statewide mask mandates or shutdowns.

"I love what the governor, Kristi Noem, has done there," he said.

Lindell, a friend and ardent supporter of Trump, has been developing Frank after he was banned from Twitter in January after he continued to spread conspiracy theories and baseless claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

Lindell has said he's mulling a 2022 gubernatorial run in Minnesota, where he and his company are based. He's also facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, based on allegations Lindell has made related to the election. Lindell has countersued for $1.6 billion.

Frank, billed as "the voice of free speech," was supposed to have already gone live to VIP users earlier this month, but isn't yet operational as a social media platform. So far it is hosting videos featuring Lindell and his election claims.

While Lindell has said users of the platform won't face censorship, he has said they won't be allowed to post profanity or threats of violence.

"You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain," he said in an explanatory video.

Attendance to the Corn Palace rally will be free and will be first come, first serve, Lindell said. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Whoever shows up will get a free copy of Lindell's book, "What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO." Even if you show up and can't get in, you'll get his free book, Lindell said.

Lindell said he'd speak for 60-90 minutes, and said he had "great surprises" regarding fellow speakers and launch party entertainment.

Forum News Service confirmed Lindell's rally with the Corn Palace. The event was booked Tuesday and it cost Lindell $1,750 plus setup costs, the standard daily cost to rent the facility.

"Get there early. It's going to be fun for everyone, the whole town," Lindell told Bannon. "They've had huge events in Mitchell, South Dakota — huge events. So they're very prepared and it's going to be awesome."