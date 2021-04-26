The meeting is conducted annually and is usually done in the spring. Mathews began in the position in late spring 2015 after working in the same role for the city of Staples for eight years.

Along with evaluating his performance over the past year, the session also allows Mathews to set goals to accomplish in his position for the next 12 months.

In 2020, Mathews' performance review was held on April 27 and a summary was provided to residents on May 4. The summary noted that the council expressed their "unanimous support for the city manager" and also used the meeting to discuss the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Review will meet at 5 p.m. to review and correct assessments for properties within the city limits for the year 2021 payable in 2022. Upon conclusion, the council will meet in a work session for the manager review, which will be closed to the public. No action will be taken during the work session/manager review.