BEMIDJI -- To improve access to crisis hotlines, the Federal Communications Commission is making 10-digit dialing mandatory for 82 area codes, including 218 in Minnesota.

In July 2020, the FCC adopted rules to establish 988 as the new, nationwide number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health counselors. The rules require phone service providers to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16, 2022.

To ensure 988 calls reach the lifelines, providers will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven-digit dialing and have either 8 or 9 as the first numbers. In Minnesota, area codes 218 and 952 are impacted by the change.

On background, according to FCC media relations, legislation regarding a three-digit code for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services was introduced in 2017 and passed in 2018. FCC staff first proposed 988 as a nationwide number in a report submitted to Congress in 2019.

"The adoption of the new rules reflects a commitment to delivering Americans necessary intervention services," FCC media relations stated. "Switching to an easy-to-remember 988 for suicide prevention and mental health crisis services will make it easier for Americans in crisis to access the help they need and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health issues."

By late April, the FCC is asking 218 area residents to begin accustomed to 10-digit dialing, including the three-digit area code and seven-digit telephone number for all local calls. On Oct. 24, consumers will be required to dial 10-digits for local calls. Calls with only seven digits will not be completed.

The 218 area code extends from Brainerd to the Canadian border. Local providers Paul Bunyan Communications and Midco are asking customers to update programmed numbers, speed dialers, phone contact lists, call forwarding settings and voicemail services.

Additionally, the companies are reminding customers to update auto-dialing equipment, life safety systems, medical monitoring devices and fax machines.

The current suicide prevention line is (800) 273-8255 and can continue to be used. Other three-digit dialing services, such as 211, 311, 711 and 911 will remain the same.