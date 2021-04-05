BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking to receive municipal approval Monday, April 5, from the Bemidji City Council to begin work on U.S. Highway 71.

On the council's agenda, MnDOT representatives are scheduled to hold a public hearing about its improvement project for Highway 71, from State Highway 197 to Winter Sumac Road. Along the 8.5-mile stretch, MnDOT is planning one roundabout and several reduced conflict intersections.

The roundabout will be built at the intersection of the highway and Anne Street. The reduced conflict intersections, which eliminate left-turn options for drivers, will be implemented at the intersections of Balsam Road, Blueberry Lane, Fern Street, Glidden Road, Lakewood Drive and Net Way.

Because Anne Street, Balsam Road, Blueberry Lane, Fern Street and Net Way are city roads, municipal consent is required. Additionally, the city will be responsible for costs related to sections of the Anne Street roundabout construction. The city's share is estimated at $311,000.

Following the public hearing, the council is expected to take action on the municipal consent decision.

Another item on the council's agenda is a follow-up from its March 29 meeting. Last week, the council discussed the city's rental code and the creation of a committee to review rental rules and consider changes.

The proposed committee includes council members Nancy Erickson, Daniel Jourdain and Emelie Rivera, as well as City Manager Nate Mathews, Bemidji Rental Inspector Todd Bieto, Bemidji Police Sergeant Matt Bahl and a representative from the city's legal department. Additionally, Cathy Guess and Mike Stodtman of the Headwaters Landlord Association were also listed in the proposed committee.

The council is also expected to take action on a resolution allowing restaurants and bars downtown to use city right-of-way for patio space and to serve alcoholic beverages outside. The practice was first implemented in 2020 as a way to allow establishments to serve guests outside when indoor dining was closed to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Other agenda items include:

Review of agreements with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources related to connections to the Paul Bunyan Trail.

Reports on the Bemidji Building Department and the Bemidji Sustainability Committee.

The council is scheduled to start their meeting at 6 p.m. To watch the meeting, click this link to visit the council's website with a digital video player.