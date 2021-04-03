Flags in both states are to be flown at half-staff until sunset, Tuesday, April 6.

William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran officer of the U.S. Capitol Police, was among the deceased after a motorist rammed a vehicle into officers and brandished a knife. The attack caused the Capitol complex to go on lockdown, though police did not initially suspect the attack was terrorism-related.

A second Capitol Police officer was injured as well.

Burgum's and Walz's orders follow a proclamation from President Joe Biden which also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.