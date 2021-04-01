ST. PAUL -- Gov. Tim Walz has announced new appointments to several boards, including the addition of Rita Albrecht to the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources.

Albrecht is Bemidji's former mayor, having held the position from 2012-2020. Albrecht is also retired from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, having last been a regional director.

Albrecht will join the commission on April 5, with the term ending Dec. 31, 2024. The commission makes funding recommendations to the Minnesota State Legislature for special environmental and natural resource projects. The funding is primarily from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

Additional information is located at the Secretary of State's website, commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/Agency/Details/76.