BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji City Council on Monday will get a full review of the local rental code, which has been in place since 1996 and was last modified in 2011.

The rental code for the city provides rules on registration licensing for rental occupancy, transferability of licenses, fees of licenses, inspections, and housing standards and conditions. According to city documents, there are 1,125 rental permits in Bemidji and 3,650 rental units.

Some discussions about the code were made in 2020, but they were ultimately delayed until this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as turnover at the Building Department and the election taking place. The conversation is coming back to the council's desk because the city temporarily allowed self-inspections of rental units during the pandemic.

The temporary self-inspection process is expected to conclude in April. Along with those subjects, the city will also review the Minnesota Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.

The program, administered locally by the Bemidji Police Department, includes training for rental managers, and suggestions for crime prevention designs, such as deadbolt locks, visual lines in landscaping and good lighting.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., tonight, March 29, and can be viewed live on the city’s website.