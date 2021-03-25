ST. PAUL — Less than a week before the Klaus family in Oronoco, Minn., is set to mark the second anniversary of the death of their son Matthew, the Minnesota Senate Thursday, March 25, unanimously passed a bill bearing his name.

The bill SF 304, also known as Matthew's Law, would require the creation of a model confidential informant policy that would provide better protections for informants, as well as require training for the law enforcement agencies that use them.

Matthew Klaus, a 32-year-old father who long battled with addiction, was working as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department when he died on March 30, 2019, from an accidental overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl.

After learning of their son's work as an informant through news reports, John and Denise Klaus have worked for legislation that would require the creation of a model policy for law enforcement agencies that they say would better protect confidential informants.

Sitting in their living room, watching the livestream of the hearing on their television, John and Denise Klaus said by phone an hour after the vote that they were feeling a little overwhelmed, but mostly relieved.

"We had no idea what to expect," John Klaus said. "When it came out 66 to nothing, it was nice, gratifying."

The bill passed 66-0, with one senator absent, and with little discussion.

"A vote of 66 to 0 clearly shows that this is not a partisan bill and we are trying to do the right thing and that is help people who are vulnerable and help them help the community at large," John Klaus said.

The bill has not yet made it through committee in the Minnesota House of Representatives. The bill could come up for consideration in the House or become law through a larger public safety bill later this year.

In February, John and Denise Klaus spoke about the bill before the Minnesota House of Representatives Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy committee. It was the Klaus' second time speaking to that committee about the policy.

In February 2020, Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, introduced the bill in the House. A companion bill in the Senate was authored by Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester. A few weeks later, COVID-19 arrived in Minnesota. Two months later, George Floyd died under the knee of a now-former Minneapolis police officer. The Klauses intentionally paused their efforts to allow legislators to focus on more immediate matters, but they never gave up.

As the legislative session began in January, Quam and Senjem again introduced Matthew's Law.

As part of Thursday's Senate floor session, Senjem and Sen. Karla Bigham, D-Cottage Grove, were the only two who spoke about the bill.

“This is a really good bill," Bigham said. "CRIs (confidential reliable informants) are a very integral part of law enforcement's job to deal with drug trafficking, human trafficking, organized crime and this really brings all the stakeholders together to make sure that we are protecting those CRIs and really allowing law enforcement to do a very good job at keeping our communities safe, getting intel and doing their jobs.”

Before the vote was called, Senjem again spoke in favor of the bill.

"CIs are an important part of our law enforcement structure," Senjem said. "We need them, but we need to take care of them as we use them. That’s what this bill intends to do."