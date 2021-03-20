ST. PAUL — After the Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday, March 17 it would push its individual tax filing deadline to May 17 , Minnesota has opted to do the same.

Minnesota residents filing an individual income tax return will now have until May 17 to file without penalty or interest.

Gov. Tim Walz said via news release the move would provide "timely relief" to residents. "As we work to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together, my administration will do everything we can to ease the burden on Minnesotans," Walz continued.

The grace period does not include individual estimated tax payments, however.

Though the deadline has been extended, Minnesotans can still file in advance of May 17. "As Minnesota continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will again provide a grace period for filing and paying 2020 individual income taxes," Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty commented via news release. "The sooner a return is filed, the sooner the department can review and process the return."

Up-to-date information on Minnesota state taxes can be found by visiting revenue.state.mn.us.