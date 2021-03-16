ST. PAUL — Minnesota Republicans on Tuesday, March 16, introduced their $51.9 billion budget plan, calling on the state government to tighten its belt and rejecting proposals for new taxes.

The GOP caucus, which holds a majority in the Senate, moved its priorities Tuesday with a focus on recovering from COVID-19 and supporting students, families and employers. With a projected $1.6 billion surplus in the state and $2.6 billion more set to come to Minnesota from a federal COVID-19 aid package, Republican lawmakers also reiterated that they oppose plans to hike taxes on Minnesotans.

"We are helping our businesses recover and get the economy moving again after the prolonged closures to mitigate COVID. And, we are giving families the support they need to prosper in our state," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said in a news release.

Gov. Tim Walz last month proposed raising taxes on top income earners and corporations in the state, among others, to generate the revenue needed to boost Minnesota schools and to offer tax returns for workings families. The DFL governor on Thursday, March 18, is set to provide an update to his $52.4 billion proposal.

Walz brought the initial plan forward before state budget analysts announced the state expected a rosier financial outlook than they reported last year.

MORE STATE GOVERNMENT NEWS:

Senate Republicans on Tuesday drew a line in the sand about items they'd block if Walz brought them forward. They said bumping up any taxes, creating a state health care buy-in system, dropping funding to law enforcement groups and allowing felons who've completed their prison sentences to vote would be "no-go" items in the Senate.

“There is a lot of one-time money coming in, on top of a surplus that is a result of reduced government spending," Senate Finance Chair Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, said. "So, we can’t start funding massive government programs with money that won’t be here in two years. If anything, we need to keep the state's budget closely in check until the pandemic is over."

House Democrats are set to present their budget plans in the coming days. They've said the state needs to boost spending for programs that can help Minnesotans most in need amid the pandemic if Minnesota's economy is to bounce back in the long-run and they said the GOP proposal contained "lies and gimmicks."

“The proposed Senate Republican budget targets are woefully inadequate," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said. "Minnesotans deserve a budget that will help them recover from COVID-19, and the Senate Republican budget fails them.”

Once both majority chambers and the governor put forward their priorities, lawmakers will set about weeks of debates and negotiations about what should end up in the two-year budget. Ultimately, lawmakers and the governor will have to strike a compromise before July 1 or risk a government shutdown.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com