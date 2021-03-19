ST. PAUL — Three top state officials are quarantining for 10 days after a potential exposure to COVID-19 from a staffer, and encouraging Minnesotans to keep up their defenses against the virus.

Republican lawmakers adopted a new strategy to push back against the state's COVID-19 peacetime emergency as the governor extended the emergency and his executive powers into a second year.

And while early agreements emerged in terms of budget priorities, Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans split on a plan to raise taxes on top wage earners and corporations. The debate promises to rage on for weeks as lawmakers and the governor attempt to hammer out a deal that can survive the divided Legislature ahead of a July 1 deadline.

Here's a look at what happened this week at the Capitol and what lies ahead.

Officials in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

After a news conference at the Mall of America, Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Wednesday, March 17, announced that they would each enter a 10-day quarantine after they stood in the same room as a staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Malcolm said that though she had received a COVID-19 vaccine a week earlier and Flanagan had been partially immunized against the illness, all three hoped to model mitigation measures out of an abundance of caution. Walz postponed his State of the State address and all three said they'd keep up their work, albeit virtually, until March 25. Walz's spokesman on Thursday, March 18, said the governor tested negative for COVID-19.

And the trio, along with other state health officials, called on Minnesotans to keep up mitigation measures.

"This is another particularly pointed reminder that while we are so close to the end of this pandemic, we can see it from here, we absolutely have to continue to take COVID-19 seriously," Malcolm said.

Walz's emergency powers enter year 2, draw GOP warnings

The Minnesota Executive Council on Monday, March 15, approved another extension of the peacetime emergency for COVID-19, pushing the state into its second year of emergency powers.

Walz and state health officials said the new variants continue to pose a risk to Minnesotans and warned that unraveling the set of dozens of emergency orders on the books could leave renters out in the cold and workers and consumers unprotected.

Like most other states, Minnesota's peacetime emergency has helped the state pull down federal funding, call on the Minnesota National Guard and allow the governor more flexibility to act quickly in crisis situations.

"It's not as simple as saying, 'Just stop the peacetime emergency,' because there will be a cascade of effects that will happen and there needs to be a firewall against that," Walz said.

But Republican lawmakers maintained this week that the emergency has ended. And they took a new tack in response to the extension. The Senate on Monday advanced a plan to veto further continuances of the peacetime emergency if the Senate or the House objects, a shift from the current structure where the extension can only be blocked if both chambers agree.

The plan to realign the political scale around the emergency powers is unlikely to pass the DFL-led House and even less likely to be signed into law by Walz. And with that in mind, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, warned that Republicans could slow roll budget negotiations this spring if Walz maintained his emergency powers.

“I believe the governor has been abusing the emergency powers, especially when you see how other states are doing,” Gazelka said. “Emergency powers should’ve been gone a long time ago. If they’re still here then, I think it will come into the mix about how we get things done.”

Tax debate takes center stage in state budget talks

RELATED: Minnesota Senate GOP calls for keeping state spending 'closely in check,' vows to block tax hikes

Tax relief — and potential tax hikes — came to the forefront this week as lawmakers and the governor kicked off early discussions about the state budget.

Senate Republicans and Walz outlined their top spending priorities, with roughly a $400 million gap between them. And they split on whether to bump up taxes on top-earning Minnesotans and corporations, with Republicans vowing to strike any proposed tax hikes.

While Democrats and Republicans agree that businesses that took out federal aid loans and Minnesotans that drew down unemployment insurance last year should get tax relief, they disagreed on how much to waive for each group. House Democrats are set to deliver their budget targets next week, setting the final goalpost in state spending talks that are expected to go on for weeks.

Leaders in the divided Legislature will have to find a middle ground or risk a state government shutdown.

